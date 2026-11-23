Two mother-baby pairs of endangered North Atlantic right whales have been moving through Hampton Roads.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old whale named Snail was spotted with a calf just east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Conservation officials quickly rejoiced at the news. The species only births a dozen or two babies each season. This was the second of the year.

“Each calf is a reason to celebrate,” said Gib Brogan, a senior campaign director for Oceana, an ocean advocacy nonprofit.

A day later, there was more cause for excitement.

While attempting to relocate Snail and her calf, research teams saw another calf east of Cape Henry in Virginia Beach, accompanied by a 34-year-old mother named Calvin.

Image via WhaleMap.org Dots denote the location of the recent sightings. The left two show Snail and her calf on Thursday and Sunday, respectively; the two in the ocean are Calvin and her calf on Friday. The red boundary is the U.S. Seasonal Management Area operational from November through April when whales are expected to be present, requiring lower vessel speeds.

Only 382 North Atlantic right whales remain. They were hunted to near extinction by the 19th-century whaling industry, appealing as slow-moving targets with lots of blubber.

The whales have since been federally protected, but the population struggled to rebound, peaking at around 480 in 2010.

Since 2017, federal officials have been tracking what they call an “unusual mortality event,” which is a significant die-off of a marine mammal population.

At least 43 North Atlantic right whales have died in the past decade, including a 3-year-old female that washed ashore on a Virginia barrier island in February. Dozens of others were seriously injured.

Brogan said the small population makes it easier for researchers to track individuals.

There are 70 actively reproducing females, including Calvin and Snail.

The former is a well-known whale named after the “Calvin and Hobbes” comic strip because of her willful independence, having survived at 8 months old when her mother died from a ship strike. She also overcame multiple entanglements in fishing gear.

Calvin had been spotted in the area just a couple of weeks ago without a calf, according to the Mid-Atlantic Whale Monitoring Project.

Above: A drone video taken just before sunset of Snail and her calf at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, courtesy of HDR Inc. through the U.S. Navy Marine Species Monitoring program.

Snail was one of 20 whales named just this month , owing to patterns on her back and a propeller scar from a 2024 boat strike that resembles a snail tail.

North Atlantic right whales head north to feeding grounds in New England and Canada during spring and summer, then return to warmer waters to give birth in fall and winter off the Southeast coast.

Brogan said the whales in Hampton Roads were swimming dangerously close to busy shipping channels. Vessel strikes are one of the top threats to the species.

The sightings are “a reason for both optimism but also concern, because we are very concerned about the safety of the whales in that very busy stretch of ocean,” he said.

The creatures don’t travel far very quickly, so it’s likely they’re still in the area. They can be difficult to see from the surface.

Especially with the upcoming holiday weekend, recreational boaters should be extra cautious to watch for whales and move slowly, Brogan said.

Federal law requires all vessels, including kayaks and jet skis, to stay at least 500 yards away.

People should report right whale sightings to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hotline at 866-755-6622.