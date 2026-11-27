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It's one of the biggest fears about getting older: losing your memory. A growing body of evidence shows we can do a lot to lower the risk of dementia, starting with changes to our day-to-day habits.

For decades, dementia was seen as something determined by genes or bad luck: a disease that strikes late in life with little anyone can do about it. That thinking has radically changed.

In 2024, the Lancet Commission, an international panel of experts, identified 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia and estimated that about 45% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed. And lifestyle changes, when sustained over time, can be a powerful form of prevention. Last year, a large clinical trial from the Alzheimer's Association, called U.S. POINTER, found that older adults at risk of cognitive decline who combined physical activity, healthy eating, cognitive exercises and social activity could protect brain health, thinking and memory.

A score for your brain

So where do you start? One good place is a free, five-minute online tool called the Brain Care Score. You can take it with friends and family members as you gather for the holidays.

It was developed by Jonathan Rosand, a neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and his colleagues. It's now supported through the Global Brain Care Coalition.

"The Brain Care Score tells you how to reduce your risk of brain diseases in the future, especially dementia, stroke and depression," Rosand says. "And it tells you what you can do to live a longer, more flourishing life."

The score covers 12 factors in three areas. The higher your score, the lower your risk. Those factors are:

Physical health: blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body weight



blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body weight Lifestyle: diet, exercise, sleep, smoking and alcohol



diet, exercise, sleep, smoking and alcohol Social and emotional health: stress management, relationships and a sense of purpose

According to the coalition, the tool, "wasn't built to label risk. It was built to give people options and to show them that small changes made today can matter years from now."

Why blood pressure matters for your brain

High blood pressure might seem like a heart issue, but it's one of the biggest risk factors for dementia, and many people don't know their numbers.

"The higher your blood pressure, the more stress on your blood vessels," Rosand explains. "The more stress on your blood vessels, the more they break down over time," and the more they break down, the more likely they are to block or rupture. He says high blood pressure can increase the risk of stroke and dementia.

That's why the first step in calculating your score is to know your numbers: blood pressure, blood sugar (measured as A1c), cholesterol and body weight. You can ask your healthcare provider, check your patient portal or use a blood pressure cuff at a pharmacy. If you've been prescribed medication for high blood pressure, he says, taking the medicine is one of the most important things you can do.

Small gains add up

What if you take the quiz and don't love your number? The whole point of knowing your score is to use it as an assessment, a place to begin and a way to strategize about what changes you can make to your daily lifestyle habits. There's no need to overhaul your life.

In an analysis of real-world data from thousands of adults, each one-point improvement in the Brain Care Score was linked to up to a 4% lower risk of dementia, stroke or late-life depression. And even people who change their habits late in life can benefit.

The key is to pick one change that feels doable, such as:

Adding 30 minutes of sleep to your daily routine if you're not well rested

Putting an extra serving of greens on your plate

Adding in a 20-minute walk each day and resistance bands for strength training

Calling a friend to get together or joining a group activity

Getting your blood pressure checked



Researchers say one healthy change often leads to others. Better sleep, for example, can make it easier to exercise and eat well, so the benefits can multiply across the score.

Purpose and connection count too

One part of the score that surprises people is the value placed on relationships and purpose. A 2025 study found that people with a higher sense of purpose were about 28% less likely to develop cognitive impairment.

That means joining the class or the volunteer gig you've been putting off can be considered a form of brain care.

You can retake the quiz over time to track your progress, and you can share it with family and friends. Healthy habits can be contagious.

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