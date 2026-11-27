Winter is right around the corner, which probably has you and others wondering what exactly the Commonwealth can expect.

This year’s outlook is going to be dominated by one global climate pattern grabbing quite a few headlines, according to Jeff Orrock, the Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia – just south of Richmond.

“The biggest things folks have heard about the most for this winter is really the El Nino – I guess we’ll call it a ‘Super El Nino,’” he says.

El Nino is a phase of what’s known as the El Nino Southern Oscillation – or ENSO. In that particular phase, the waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean get warmer than usual, which has a lot of downstream effects. That includes pushing the Pacific jet stream further south from its more neutral, i.e., “normal” position.

“During most strong El Nino episodes, we have seen at least normal to above normal precipitation,” Orrock says. “And the reason for that is because usually you get more storm systems, more frequent low-pressure systems moving across the South and up the coast, more nor’easters. And so, with that, usually you do see an increase in moisture.”

As you may have heard, though – this year’s El Nino is projected to be very strong, and possibly to historic levels.

“When you start talking about things where we are getting into the extremes, sometimes you’re not really 100% of what to expect,” Orrock says.

Still, we can look to the past to get an idea of what this current El Nino could mean for the winter months in the Commonwealth. As Orrock stated, that more southern position of the Pacific jet stream traditionally means higher levels of precipitation – especially Eastern Virginia.

“It’s typically a stronger signal a little closer to the coast – Norfolk, places along the Eastern Shore and maybe even in Richmond maybe have a little bit better signal. I’d say more years where it’s been wetter than normal versus let’s say like Louisa and Lynchburg – where some years where the coast has been a little bit wet in those strong El Ninos,” he says. “It hasn’t been quite as much as you get back towards the mountains because that’s more coastal systems. And so, with more coastal systems, it’s more rain in the east.”

NOAA A map of the U.S., Canada, and Central and part of South America showing the effects of El Nino during winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

So, potentially more precipitation to work with, but there’s another very vital factor to consider. Orrock says there have been eight “very strong” El Nino events in the past that we have data on that we can look to.

“So about, I’d say, four to five of those eight strong El Ninos – the temperatures were above normal across the Commonwealth and really at all sites,” he says. But there are exceptions…

“Now, there’s three good strong El Nino years in there where it was colder than normal, and it was colder than normal across the entire state for the winter – back in '57-'58, '65-'66 and '86-'87 were fairly cold across the entire Commonwealth,” Orrock says. “And those were strong El Nino years.”

And when Orrock talks about “colder than normal” or “warmer than normal,” that just means the average over the winter months. It’s still possible to have warm or cold weather instances during that three-month period.

When it comes to winter precipitation, those are the two most important things – having enough moisture and sufficient cold air in place, especially if you’re a snow lover. And history shows those factors have aligned in just the right way, even in winters with strong El Nino conditions like the one we’re entering into.

“The biggest things folks have heard about the most about for this winter is really the El Nino – I guess we’ll call it a ‘Super El Nino.’”

Orrock adds that all it takes is one good snowstorm for a lot of areas across the Commonwealth to hit their annual snow totals too. And that could be very beneficial for much of the state, which is still seeing impacts from drought conditions earlier this year. Rain over the Thanksgiving holiday certainly helped, but Orrock says we need solid precipitation numbers over the next few months for a lot of places to fully recover heading into the growing season next spring.

Some other things that could possibly play a role this winter:

The “polar vortex,” which is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the North Pole. Orrock says, for reasons that are not quite clear, the polar vortex has shown signs of weakening in recent memory. “That could throw a big monkey wrench in things,” he says. “When the polar vortex weakens like that, it allows the cold air that’s bottled up over the Arctic to spill south. They’re not really sure exactly why it’s weakened so fast and the flow has actually [reversed]. There’s one theory that not only is the Pacific Ocean [warmer], but the water up in the Arctic is also warmer than normal and that may be playing a role in the weather pattern much farther to our north.”



And another climate pattern known as the North Atlantic Oscillation – or NAO – typically “oscillates” during this time of year. A negative shift in that pattern can lead to cold air moving down the East Coast. Combine that with a storm system driven by El Nino and it’s certainly possible to see some frozen precipitation.

How all of these factors will align in the coming months is not exactly clear, but as always, you can find the latest weather information at the National Weather Service's website. And we’ll keep you updated on Radio IQ and here at CommonWx as well.

It’s also always a good idea to keep an emergency kit with supplies like food, clothing and necessary medications ready to go.

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