On-air challenge

Today I've brought more examples of a puzzle I did a few weeks ago that seemed to be popular. Every answer is a two-word name of a place somewhere in the U.S. It can be a city, state, river, mountain, or anything else. I'll give you clues to the names. In each case the initial letters in the clue are also the initial letters of the answer.

Ex. F lorida M etropolis --> F ORT M YERS

1. Great Chasm

2. Billionaire Homes

3. Lakers Arena

4. Nice Vineyards

5. See Columbia

6. Scary Halloween

7. Relatively Itsy-bitsy

8. Enrolled Immigrants

9. Abundant Casinos

10. Massachusetts Vacation

11. Breakfast Cereals

(Three-word answers)

12. Shaky And Frightening

13. Designated Our Capital

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Think of an historical pair of names in the form of "blank and blank." Drop the second and third letters and replace them with a single O. The result will be a famous pair of names from fiction. What names are these?

Challenge answer: Lewis and Clark --> Lois and Clark

Winner

Danny Erickson of Durham, North Carolina.

This week's challenge

EAST and WEST are four-letter words that end in the same two letters and are exact opposites. Think of two four-letter words that start with the same two letters and are exact opposites.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, December 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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