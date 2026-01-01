5th District Candidate cooke C. Harvey (I)

Where in Virginia do you live?

Amherst County

What is your current job? How would you describe your career?

Construction – Diversified

List any college degrees or professional certifications you hold.

Associate’s Degree, Civil Engineering Technology

Certified Construction Reviewer

NICET Level 1

Wilderness First Responder

Emergency Medical Technician

Firefighter 1 & 2 etc.

Positive Control Systems (Crisis Intervention)

CDL – School Bus

Have you served in an elected or appointed political office before? When, where and in what position?

No.

Please describe any ways you’ve used generative artificial intelligence in your campaign.

Research (past legislation, judicial decisions)

Creating files to update calendar of events

Image creation once, 1 star review on that function

What should constituents know about you?

I love the people, the idea of a self-determined government and believe the two-party system is preventing us from being a united people. I’ve committed to service for one and only one term. I’ve accepted no monetary donations and never will. I have a video posted everyday (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) this year exposing who I am and how I think for your consideration and confidence in really knowing your candidate. I am offering my service to the people.

In a word or phrase, tell us: What do you think your race is about?

I am a solution for those who are tired or embarrassed of the partisan bickering preventing timely legislation, and the partisan demonization of elected representatives, which threatens our very union. Partisanship has perpetuated outdated concerns and imagined new ones for their benefit.

I am consumed by the weight of these responsibilities, not excited about the opportunity for aggrandizement, as I fear others may be. I offer the people one term, direct constituent representation fueled by town halls and without lobbyists’ monied influences.

We will have our unifying force of malice towards none, with liberty and justice for all.

How should the federal government address the ongoing affordability challenges?

Ending the war in Iran is the most immediate relief to most citizens’ affordability issues. Long-term stability in costs would be helped by a budget pledge to cut deficit spending in half by 2029 and a new approach to trade tariffs. 60+% of bankruptcies are due to healthcare costs, 80% of those individuals had private insurance.

What is one topic you think the current Congress has failed to address, and why?

Congress composed of Democrats and Republicans has consistently failed to address the deficit and to exercise their power to declare war. This is a consequential failure of representation of a dedicated and remarkable union of people.

Independent representation, unaffiliated with a party, offers this unifying and simply enacted solution to an entrenched duopoly.

What do you see as Congress’ role in acting as a check and balance on the other branches of the federal government?

I see Congress’ charge as providing oversight in the accurate execution of government duties, investigation of malfeasance, and legislation to aid in these changing actions. Checks and balances are enacted in an ineffective and untrustworthy manner when two political parties are more in favor of party control and blind contempt, than oaths to the Constitution and honoring constituents wishes.

The solution is a dilution of party power by choosing unaffiliated representatives.

What kinds of proposals should Congress consider as data centers become more common nationwide?

Congress should consider mandatory environmental reporting by these private entities so that communities have accurate and updating impact study information to make local decisions as this expansion continues. Congress could also strengthen protections for citizens’ land seizures by raising the bar for claims of eminent domain.

On what issues do you see yourself cooperating with the other party? What approach do you both share with regard to that issue?

The genius of abandoning political parties is one doubles the opportunity for help in a coalition to pass legislation and further the people’s will. There is 100% more legislation for consideration, because red and blue has no bearing on the ability for consensus. The government literally fails to work and shuts down by party-line vote. This allegiance to a national party over their constituents’ representation is not inherent in our system and exactly what George Washington thought would be the main threat to our union.

I would engage with all proposals for legislation and work to make them representative of our district in Virginia. Neither candidate with party allegiance would have this unfettered opportunity for the constituency.

What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Iran?

I have derived my understanding of our foreign policy with Iran from government experts, media reports, and family members from Iran. After being lied to about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and a multi decade war in Afghanistan, I do not give all my confidence to our governments messaging, but our best assessment by our dedicated analysts agreed Iran “posed no imminent threat.”

I believe the 5th District is not supportive of putting American lives around the globe at unnecessary risk. A coalition of countries is always more powerful than a singular actor and this should be our goal; to bring people together to protect our values as a coalition. A coalition for sanctions, protections, and trade normalization should be our focus with Iran. The ending of our war in Iran is the No. 1 immediate action that would reverse serious affordability challenges for Americans.

What is your stance on the use of Flock or other automatic license plate readers in your district?

Flock as a company jeopardizes rights guaranteed in the Constitution, specifically the 4th Amendment. Until Flock addresses them competently, cameras should be removed from public spaces. It is possible to deploy these or similar technologies for our safety without the glaring and documented oversights in their software programs.

What is the largest issue facing your district right now, and how would you work to address it from Washington, DC?

The No. 1 consideration in any survival situation is maintaining a positive frame of mind. The biggest issue for Central Virginia is the negative division in families and lack of trust in government perpetuated by binary and bipolar political parties.

From DC, I would be tasked to represent all the constituents and not just a political party’s platform. I believe this is a sound and clearly positive change to our status quo. I would explore all proposed legislation with a focus on Central Virginia, not a partisan lens for an entrenched team of monied interests. I would aim to have more town halls than any representative when not in DC.

In session I would be fighting for unity, stressing the 5th District’s desires and commonalities. This ethical clarity is becoming more in vogue (representative) than the dated bickering I have witnessed in the past 20 years. I can combat the destruction of America’s unity by exhibiting unwavering respect and dignity for our institutions, while firmly denouncing waste, bigotry, and usurpation of the people’s rights.

How would you use your position to help alleviate the housing crisis in your district, Virginia and nationally?

Harvey did not provide an answer.

How would you plan to work or collaborate with the Spanberger administration?

I have no plans to work or collaborate with the governor. My understanding is that a self determined government works best when it is compartmentalized in effectuation of its duties, hence our separate but co-equal branches of federal government and the different powers granted to state versus federal officials.

I have respect for our leaders and the hard work they are faced with and that is why my reflections with the people is of paramount concern. I will be focused on the people’s desires, the duties of the house, and will have an open line of communication with all Virginians including the governor.

Town halls, if elected would be my legacy to leave behind, I will drive the gathering of people to share their concerns and most importantly field solutions. The best ideas will be shared in our communities with gatherings of diverse thought.

Where do you stand on the pending Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

I do not have an educated opinion on this merger and would refrain from responding without considerable expert analysis. I do know that bigger is not always better, and the game Monopoly always ends the same way. I know reductions in overhead and redundancy can have significant benefits for a consumer.

I would look for the intersection of these two truths, and campaign for the ground which best serves the consumer, not the company. I will always choose the people over the personhood of a corporation.

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Harvey did not provide an answer.