5th District Candidate Rep. John McGuire (R)

Campaign Website:

https://www.mcguireva.com/

Candidate Questionnaire from VPM:

McGuire did not respond to the questionnaire. VPM News has compiled publicly available information — biographical facts, public statements, interviews, voting records, etc. — to provide answers when possible.

Where in Virginia do you live?

According to his website, John McGuire lives in Goochland County.

What is your current job? How would you describe your career?

McGuire is currently the sitting representative for the 5th Congressional District. On his website, McGuire describes this role as “focusing on family costs, national security, and limiting government reach.”

List any college degrees or professional certifications you hold.

McGuire holds a high school diploma from Henrico High School, where he graduated in 1988, and is a former Navy SEAL.

Have you served in an elected or appointed political office before? When, where and in what position?

McGuire was in the Virginia General Assembly for six years before running for Congress.

Please describe any ways you’ve used generative artificial intelligence in your campaign.

McGuire came under fire in April when Charlottesville Right Now revealed he and other politicians shared an image created with artificial intelligence of a downed US pilot who didn’t exist.

What should constituents know about you?

By McGuire’s own description, he stands for “conservative principles, shrinking the federal government, and lowering costs for families.”

In a word or phrase, tell us: What do you think your race is about?

McGuire told ABC13 after his August primary win that his election is common-sense versus what he referred to as “Communism.”

How should the federal government address the ongoing affordability challenges?

McGuire introduced a bill in January aimed at making owning a home more affordable in part by removing penalties from withdrawing money from a 401(k) if it’s used to make a home down payment.

What is one topic you think the current Congress has failed to address, and why?

McGuire has said that the United States’ inflation is the result of poor immigration policies by previous administrations.

What do you see as Congress’ role in acting as a check and balance on the other branches of the federal government?

McGuire is a consistent campaigner for President Donald Trump.

What kinds of proposals should Congress consider as data centers become more common nationwide?

McGuire said in a Sept. 16 news release about the Ratepayer Protection Act that “Data centers are necessary, but each individual community should have the right to decide where they are located”

He added: “[T]hey should not negatively affect water tables or pass their energy costs on to ratepayers.”

On what issues do you see yourself cooperating with the other party? What approach do you both share with regard to that issue?

McGuire recently lauded a bipartisan bill that improves access for builders to get construction financing.

What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Iran?

McGuire has consistently supported the war in Iran.

What is your stance on the use of Flock or other automatic license plate readers in your district?

McGuire appears to have a complex stance on automatic license plate readers such as those operated by Flock. On one hand, he has voiced support for law enforcement; on the other hand, he often touts individual rights.

On his Facebook page, he supported the recent decision by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Department to suspend the use of Flock cameras.

What is the largest issue facing your district right now, and how would you work to address it from Washington, DC?

In a recent interview with WRIC, McGuire said he has delivered for his district: “We’ve helped bring in ten million dollars back into the pockets of hardworking Americans owed to them by the federal government.”

How would you use your position to help alleviate the housing crisis in your district, Virginia and nationally?

McGuire did not provide an answer

How would you plan to work or collaborate with the Spanberger administration?

McGuire publicly condemned Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s executive orders suspending state cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Where do you stand on the pending Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

McGuire has not come down for or against the proposed Dominion–NextEra merger, simply saying “ratepayers come first.”

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

In 2022, McGuire hosted a screening of 2,000 Mules, a film premised on debunked claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election.