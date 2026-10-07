Our 15th Annual Kriskindlmarkt is a European-style Christmas market at Clifton Forge School of Arts in Clifton Forge, VA. Over 50 artisan vendors will be located in the Main Building and our 125+-year-old lumber mill, "The Mill," featuring handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, woodworking, fiber arts, soaps, artwork, and more. Enjoy live music, visits with Santa, a children's holiday makerspace, German-inspired food, Glühwein and beer, and a special Gallery Exhibit.

Admission is $5.00; children under 12 are free.

All proceeds benefit the Clifton Forge School of the Arts community art programs and children's programming.