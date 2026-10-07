15th Annual Kriskindlmarkt
15th Annual Kriskindlmarkt
Our 15th Annual Kriskindlmarkt is a European-style Christmas market at Clifton Forge School of Arts in Clifton Forge, VA. Over 50 artisan vendors will be located in the Main Building and our 125+-year-old lumber mill, "The Mill," featuring handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, woodworking, fiber arts, soaps, artwork, and more. Enjoy live music, visits with Santa, a children's holiday makerspace, German-inspired food, Glühwein and beer, and a special Gallery Exhibit.
Admission is $5.00; children under 12 are free.
All proceeds benefit the Clifton Forge School of the Arts community art programs and children's programming.
Clifton Forge School of the Arts
$5.00
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Clifton Forge School of the Arts
540-862-7275
info@cfsota.org
Artist Group Info
cyndy@cfsota.org
Clifton Forge School of the Arts
518 Church StClifton Forge, Vermont 24422
540-862-7275
info@cfsota.org