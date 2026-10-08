3v3 Floorball Tournament: RFC's Gravy Cup Richmond VA

The Richmond Floorball Club Gravy Cup is a one-day Thanksgiving-season **3v3 floorball tournament played on a smaller, faster court The compact format means more touches, quicker transitions, more scoring opportunities, and a few twists from traditional full-court floorball. Goalies can score, too. Players register individually, and RFC will build balanced teams using player experience, goalie availability, and other registration information. WHAT EACH PLAYER GETS WITH REGISTRATION Five tournament games guaranteed Two 10-minute halves per game Gravy Cup player shirt included Tournament statistics collected throughout the day Live standings and rankings throughout the tournament Balanced team placement by a tournament committee of experienced floorball players, so you don't need to organize your own roster A full day of fast, small-court 3v3 floorball EVENT DETAILS Saturday, November 21, 2026 First games begin at 9:00 AM; final games are expected to end around 7:00 PM The Annex 7505 Ranco Rd., Henrico, VA $45 per player Goalies can score Player shirt included The Gravy Cup is designed to put players on the court, keep the games moving, and make the tournament itself part of the experience. Follow the standings, watch the stats accumulate, and see where your team sits as the day unfolds. Registration closes November 7.