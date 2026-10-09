4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on November 27th, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. for the exciting opening reception of our new exhibits at Art Works. Meet the talented artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and even do some holiday shopping! Exhibitions will feature Paul DiPasquale, Wolfgang Jasper and Darryl Starr, the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association, Dylan DeLuca, and the November All Media Show. The Bridge Project will continue exhibiting Nathan Hosmer Nevarez until November 30th. Don’t miss out on this night of art and enchantment!

Make sure to check out the Made in RVA Holiday Shop which opens November 14th, giving you plenty of time to browse and find just the right gifts. The shop is filled with locally made art, jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps, Richmond prints, ornaments, cards and more. The shop will be open daily through December 30th.

This event is free and open to the public, with convenient, free parking available. Also see 80+ working artist studios. Exhibits will remain on view through January 16th, 2027 unless otherwise noted. The MRAA show will end December 26th.