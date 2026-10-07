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7th Annual Drive-Thru Trick or Treat!

7th Annual Drive-Thru Trick or Treat!

Join us for Henry Funeral Home’s 7th Annual Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat! Friday, October 16, from 6–9 PM at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton for a fun evening of Halloween treats, costumed employees, fog machines, inflatables, and so much more - all from the comfort of your car!

Henry Funeral Home
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Henry Funeral Home
5408857211
office@henryfuneralhome.net
henryfuneralhome.net
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, Virginia 24402
5408857211
office@henryfuneralhome.net
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