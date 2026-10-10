A Christmas Carol

A beloved classic - this heartwarming story of second chances returns to Richmond this holiday season. Experience Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, in a story that celebrates the human spirit and our capacity for joy — a reminder that even the coldest heart can be thawed by warmth and kindness.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a not-for-profit professional theater headquartered in downtown Richmond, and one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. With programming for all ages, including the Jessie Bogese Family Series, performances are held at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre on the Marjorie Arenstein stage.

Performances on Wednesday (alternating 2PM and 7PM), Thursdays and Fridays (7PM), Saturdays (2PM and 7PM), and Sundays (3PM)

