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Academy Presents: Blippi

Academy Presents: Blippi

Get ready to see the world more curiously, because Blippi is coming to your hometown in the all-new Be Like Blippi Tour!

Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi!

This brand-new show is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” With Blippi’s signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to… Be Like Blippi !

Academy Center of the Arts
35 - 69
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
https://academycenter.org/event/clay-festival-2025/

Artist Group Info

aadams@academycenter.org
Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main Street
Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
(434) 846-8499
https://academycenter.org/event/roads-to-recovery-ruth/