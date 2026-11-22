The 19th Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Daily Bread will be held on Saturday, March 27, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Proceeds benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread.

Early Bird: Doors at 10:30 AM; Soup serving begins at 11:00 AM

Regular Ticket: Admission at 12:30 PM