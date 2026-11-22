Academy Presents: Empty Bowls 2027
Academy Presents: Empty Bowls 2027
The 19th Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Daily Bread will be held on Saturday, March 27, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre. With the purchase of a ticket, guests are able to pick out their favorite bowl(s), enjoy soup tastings, and engage with Lynchburg Daily Bread staff and volunteers. Proceeds benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread.
Early Bird: Doors at 10:30 AM; Soup serving begins at 11:00 AM
Regular Ticket: Admission at 12:30 PM
Academy Center of the Arts
: $30 – $40
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 27 Mar 2027
Artist Group Info
aadams@academycenter.org
Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main StreetLynchburg, Virginia 24504
(434) 846-8499