Academy Presents: Judy Collins- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
Academy Presents: Judy Collins- Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
For more than six decades, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has captivated audiences with her breathtaking vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and timeless folk classics. From her iconic rendition of “Both Sides Now” to her Grammy-winning version of “Send in the Clowns,” Collins has left an enduring mark on music.
Now, she takes the stage one final time with her SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES Farewell Tour, giving audiences a special opportunity to hear her beloved songs and stories live. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of a legendary career and a voice that continues to inspire generations.
Academy Center of the Arts
$29.50 – $65
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 10 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main StreetLynchburg, Virginia 24504
(434) 846-8499