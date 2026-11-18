Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour

For more than six decades, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has captivated audiences with her breathtaking vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and timeless folk classics. From her iconic rendition of “Both Sides Now” to her Grammy-winning version of “Send in the Clowns,” Collins has left an enduring mark on music.

Now, she takes the stage one final time with her SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES Farewell Tour, giving audiences a special opportunity to hear her beloved songs and stories live. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of a legendary career and a voice that continues to inspire generations.