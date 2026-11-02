Academy Presents: Yamato

For more than three decades, YAMATO Drummers of Japan have captivated audiences around the globe with their extraordinary fusion of rhythm, athleticism and theatrical storytelling. With over 5,000 performances in 55 countries, YAMATO transcends traditional concert experiences – blending music, movement, and emotion into “physical music.”

Their latest production, Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul, centers on a profound question: What is taiko? More than an instrument, YAMATO presents it as a heartbeat, a voice of the soul, and a universal language that connects people across cultures. The sound reverberates not only through the air, but through the body stirring emotion, inspiring joy, and uniting audiences and performers in a shared moment of human energy.