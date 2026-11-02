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Academy Presents: Yamato

Academy Presents: Yamato

For more than three decades, YAMATO Drummers of Japan have captivated audiences around the globe with their extraordinary fusion of rhythm, athleticism and theatrical storytelling. With over 5,000 performances in 55 countries, YAMATO transcends traditional concert experiences – blending music, movement, and emotion into “physical music.”

Their latest production, Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul, centers on a profound question: What is taiko? More than an instrument, YAMATO presents it as a heartbeat, a voice of the soul, and a universal language that connects people across cultures. The sound reverberates not only through the air, but through the body stirring emotion, inspiring joy, and uniting audiences and performers in a shared moment of human energy.

Academy Center of the Arts
$29.50 – $75
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027

Event Supported By

Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
https://academycenter.org/event/clay-festival-2025/

Artist Group Info

aadams@academycenter.org
Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main Street
Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
(434) 846-8499
https://academycenter.org/event/roads-to-recovery-ruth/