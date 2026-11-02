Academy Presents: You’ve Still Got a Friend
Academy Presents: You’ve Still Got a Friend
You’ve Still Got a Friend: A Musical Tribute to the Friendship of Carole King & James Taylor. This concert event weaves together iconic songs and heartfelt performances with the stories behind the music, and celebrates the friendship and collaboration of Carole King and James Taylor. This nostalgic, feel-good journey through the lives of two legendary artists features beloved favorites like “Fire and Rain,” “Beautiful,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Audiences are invited into an evening of timeless songwriting and storytelling, highlighting the joy, warmth, and tenderness of a remarkable friendship and the music it inspired.
Academy Center of the Arts
$35 – $75
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
Artist Group Info
aadams@academycenter.org
Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main StreetLynchburg, Virginia 24504
(434) 846-8499