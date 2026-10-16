Aging Well Seminar Series

What is the Aging Well Series all about?

It’s a free monthly educational series for experienced adults and their families—a place to ask questions, discover local resources, and explore ways to live well and plan ahead.

We cover topics such as:

• Health, energy, and longevity.

• Recognizing scams and protecting yourself.

• Finding purpose, connection, and new possibilities.

• Decluttering and downsizing.

• Technology that supports safer, easier living.

• Housing choices, home safety, and care options.

• Preparing for family emergencies and making your wishes known.

• Understanding Medicare and planning for retirement.

Each month brings a different topic and knowledgeable professionals who share practical information. Questions are encouraged, and there is no sales pitch.

Whether you’re planning for yourself or helping someone you love, you’re welcome. Bring your curiosity—and a friend!

📍 South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

📅 Third Tuesday of each month

🕙 10:00–11:30 a.m.

Admission is free and open to the community.

Find upcoming topics and RSVP:

[HomeWithHeartVA.com/events](https://HomeWithHeartVA.com/events)

Questions? Call or text Beth Powell at 540-209-1255.

Hosted by Home with Heart, LLC.