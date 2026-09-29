An Evening with Belle Burden

Join us for an intimate evening with Belle Burden, author of instant #1 New York Times Bestseller Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, for an exclusive conversation led by our own TTWC member, Katy Haskell, about her book, inspiration, and the stories behind it. Doors open 6:00 pm PRESALE: Tuesday, September 8(open to TTWC Members only) GENERAL SALES: September 14 Premium Ticket | $80: includes a signed copy of the book, choice seating at the venue, and front-of-line priority for individual personalization by the author. General Ticket | $60: includes a signed copy of the book. Brought to you through the proud collaboration of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and [Fountain Bookstore](https://www.fountainbookstore.com/). Proceeds support the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your ticket purchase helps fund our ongoing educational initiatives and programs. Sponsor Disclaimer: Schooley Law Firm, PC and Raymond James are sponsors of The Tuckahoe Woman’s Club. Sponsorship does not constitute or imply an endorsement, recommendation, or affiliation by The Tuckahoe Woman’s Club. The views, services, and representations of our sponsors are solely their own.