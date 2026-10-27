Art Works Made in RVA Holiday Shop!

The Made in RVA Holiday Shop opens November 14, giving you plenty of time to browse and find just the right gifts. The shop is filled with locally made art, jewelry, pottery, candles, soaps, Richmond prints, ornaments, cards and more.

This year, the Made in RVA Holiday Shop becomes a Sugar Plum Fairy-inspired holiday experience, with a festive setting full of locally made gifts. Enjoy some hot apple cider and cookies and children can make holiday crafts while you shop.

The shop is open from November 14 through December 30, 2026. Convenient and free parking is available. We have parking lot spaces at 317 Hull Street (which is across the street from us). Also there is a public garage on East 5th Street–only one block from us. We will validate 1 hour of parking, just ask in the sales office.

Also see 6 gallery exhibitions and 80+ working artist studios!

Featured Vendors: Thistlesea Studio, Swamp & Bone, Maja Bality Ceramics, Hannah Bashkow, Toy Blossom Co., Best Life Beauti, Created by Catherine, From Maggie, With Love, Cedar and Saltwater Co., Made by Day, Mara James, Kat Donnally Studio, Maggie Drilling Pottery, Jennifer Dyson Pottery, Kim Edwards Art, Reberry Emporium, Infinite Eyeroll, RVA Petal Party, Nate Gutierrez Art, Sazha Star's Closet, Sassy Happy Handmade, Taylor's Taybies, Pottery by Elizabeth, Hayden Ireland Art, KP Jenkins Jewelry and Fine Arts, Knapping Press, Jimbone Dry Rubs, Curio Crush, Studio 145, Rachel Iris Designs, The Cocktail Parlor, Sherrie Miller Art, Amuri Morris, Beth Norton Pottery, RVA Coffee Stain, Cuppa Candle, Tierrapy Soaps, John Price Art, Zouzous Basement, Oreghami, Madison Reid Art, IV Glasswork, Turkey Hollow Pottery, C-Suite Ceramics, Gooch Gardener Candle Co., Macher Creations, Celebrations by Starr, Grace Statwick, Of a Feather, Neerja Trehan Art, June Erica Vess, Suzanne Vinson Studio, Carved in Mud Pottery.

