The 32nd Annual Artisans Studio Tour Returns: Anything but Old Hat

Charlottesville, VA — The 32nd Annual Artisans Studio Tour invites visitors to immerse themselves in the creative spirit of Central Virginia while savoring the region’s spectacular fall beauty. This free, self guided tour features 45 artisans in 22 studios, offering an intimate look at the work, process, and imagination that define one of the area’s most anticipated cultural events.

This year’s tour is anything but old hat. Though you may very well discover a new hat. Or a coat. Or a scarf.

Whether you’re searching for something fresh for your wardrobe, your kitchen, or your jewelry box, the tour offers an abundance of new work to explore. Visitors can meet five new artisans and step inside two new studios, each adding their own distinctive voice to the region’s thriving craft community.

Equally exciting are the returning artisans—makers who have spent the past year developing new pieces, refining techniques, and pushing their craft forward. Their studios will be filled with work designed to surprise, delight, and whet your appetite for handmade excellence.

Set against the backdrop of Central Virginia’s rolling hills and vibrant autumn color, the Artisans Studio Tour offers a rare opportunity to wander at your own pace, meet artists where they create, and experience the landscape that inspires so much of their work. The tour is free and entirely self guided, making it easy to explore as many studios as you wish.

Come ready to explore. Leave with something unforgettable.

Learn more at www.artisanstudiotour.com

