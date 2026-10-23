Artist Talk: A.J. Eccles & Stuart Twery

How can art preserve the stories of our families, communities, and the places we call home? Join us for a special Artist Talk with A.J. Eccles and Stuart Twery on Saturday, November 7 from 1:00–2:00 PM at the Patricia Harrington Gallery at 600 Main Street.

Through two distinct exhibitions, these artists explore the connections between personal history, memory, and community. In Heritage in Watercolors, A.J. Eccles uses watercolor to bring family traditions, meaningful memories, and the beauty of the natural world to life. Inspired by her family’s roots in the Outer Banks, Eccles creates paintings that celebrate the people, places, and stories that connect generations.

In Faces of Lynchburg, Stuart Twery presents a photographic portrait of the community through the people who call Lynchburg home. Over two years, Twery photographed nearly 300 individuals, creating a collection that reflects the diversity of the city. The featured portraits offer a glimpse into this larger project, exploring how photography can document communities and preserve the stories of the people who shape them.

This conversation offers a special opportunity to hear directly from both artists about their creative processes, inspirations, and the stories behind their featured works. Discover how watercolor and photography can preserve meaningful moments, celebrate shared histories, and deepen our understanding of the people and places around us.