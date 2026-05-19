Artist Talk: Meredith Peverill & Sarah-Faith Strait

June 6 | 1–2 PM | Ann White Gallery

What happens when history, memory, and movement collide through paint? Join us for a special Artist Talk with Meredith Peverill and Sarah-Faith Strait on June 6 from 1:00–2:00 PM at the Ann White Gallery at 600 Main Street.

Through two distinct yet deeply reflective bodies of work, these artists explore the ways imagery can connect us to the past, to nature, and to one another. Meredith’s paintings invite viewers into layered historical spaces where ordinary moments become haunting reflections of time and memory, while Sarah-Faith’s expressive abstractions of horses challenge traditional perceptions of the animal and explore movement, emotion, and empathy through paint.

This conversation offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from both artists about their creative processes, inspirations, and the ideas that shape their work. Whether you are drawn to storytelling, history, abstraction, or contemporary painting, this engaging afternoon promises thoughtful discussion and deeper insight into the exhibitions on view.