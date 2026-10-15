Audie Murphy Commemorative Wreath Laying

On Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10 a.m. the Salem Museum will present a wreath laying ceremony at the site of Audie Murphy’s Appalachian Trail Memorial Monument. Positioned atop Brush Mountain, it marks near the site of a fatal plane crash that took six lives, including Murphy’s, in 1971. Meeting at the nearest parking lot to the monument’s location at 10 a. m., a brief ceremony and wreath laying will take place at the monument’s site once the assembled group treks the nine-tenths of a mile to the monument.

Attendees may reach the Audie Murphy Monument from VA-311 North/Thompson Memorial Drive or from Interstate 81 Exits 141 or 140. At the Hanging Rock/Orange Market traffic circle, remain on VA-311, turning left from Salem or Exit 141 and right from Exit 140. Continue 9 miles, then turn left onto VA-624. After 6.8 miles, turn right onto Brush Mountain Road, a gravel route also identified as Forest Service Road 188.1. Travel 1.7 miles, then turn right while remaining on the gravel road. Continue 1.6 miles and park at or near the gate; the monument is a nine-tenths-mile walk from that point. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and low-clearance vehicles are not advisable.

To make possible this event, the Salem Museum is partnering with the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, Roanoke College and the College’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), the Fort Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC), the Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Roanoke Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

For more information on the event, driving instructions, and other general Museum-happenings, call 540-389-6760 or visit SalemMuseum.org.