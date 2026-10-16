Bedford Groundwork Benefit Concert featuring Megan Danielle, Seth & Nirva, and Big Matt and the Time Machine

Join Bedford Groundwork for a community benefit concert on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 5–9 PM at Centertown Pavilion, 220 W Washington St, Bedford, VA. Gates open at 4 PM. Featuring Megan Danielle, American Idol Season 21 runner-up, Seth & Nirva, and Big Matt and the Time Machine. Brought to you by Bedford Groundwork in conjunction with the Central Virginia Business Coalition. Free general admission with required registration; preferred access is $5 through October 31 and $10 beginning November 1. Everyone needs a ticket. Bring your own chair; chairs will not be provided. Tickets and details: https://bedfordgroundwork.com/tickets