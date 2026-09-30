Blacksburg Community Band – Fall Concert 2026
Blacksburg Community Band – Fall Concert 2026
We would love to see you at our first concert of the season on Sunday, October 18th at the Blacksburg HS Auditorium. As always, the concert is free and open to the public.
Our music director, James Bean, has selected a really fun variety of Fall & Halloween related music for everyone to enjoy, and then stick around and visit with our musicians at the reception in the auditorium lobby!
Blacksburg High School Auditorium
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Blacksburg Community Band
contact@blacksburgcommunityband.org
Blacksburg High School Auditorium
3401 Bruin Ln.Blacksburg, Virginia 24060