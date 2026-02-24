Blacksburg Community Band Winter Concert! Sunday 12/6/26 at 1pm
Blacksburg Community Band Winter Concert! Sunday 12/6/26 at 1pm
Ho Ho Ho!! Now that Halloween has come and gone, let's really get in to the Christmas spirit -- Mark your calendar for our Winter Concert on Sunday December 6th at 1pm, and we will again have a Children's Choir, this year they are from Margaret Beeks Elementary!
Now, we can't *promise* that we will also have a very special guest with rosy cheeks and a little round belly that shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of jelly (along with his super supportive spouse!), but we have been on the Nice List this year so we are trying to call in some favors 🎅🤶
[Please note that we are at Christiansburg High School instead of our usual location at BHS, and we hope to see you there!]
Christiansburg High School
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Blacksburg Community Band
contact@blacksburgcommunityband.org
Artist Group Info
Christiansburg High School
100 Independence BlvdChristiansburg, Virginia 24073