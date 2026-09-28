Camp Easter Seals Virginia Open House
Camp Easter Seals Virginia Open House
Join us for a fun filled afternoon and discover the joy, adventure and independence Camp Easterseals Virginia has been creating for people of all ages with disabilities in our community for over 70 years! This is an event inclusive to all! The space is available for weddings, church retreats, and reunions. We will be celebrating with camp and cabin tours, art, crafts, games, as well as a chance to enter and win a free weekend cabin rental!
Camp Easter Seals
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Easter Seals PORT Health
(540) 864-5750
camp@eastersealsport.com
Camp Easter Seals
900 Camp Easter Seals Rd.New Castle, Virginia 24127
540-795-9142
camp@eastersealsport.com