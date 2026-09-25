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Care Conversations that Matter with Hospice of the Piedmont and JABA

Care Conversations that Matter with Hospice of the Piedmont and JABA

Learn what palliative medicine is and how it can support you, your patients, and/or your family.

Join members of Hospice of the Piedmont’s Palliative Medicine Team to learn how palliative medicine can provide an extra layer of support. Discover how it helps individuals and families focus on care goals, symptom management, and quality of life while navigating healthcare decisions.

Attendees will also learn about an upcoming Palliative Medicine Clinic on December 2 at JABA and how to access these supportive services.

JABA
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

JABA
434-817-5222
info@jabacares.org
https://www.jabacares.org/
JABA
674 Hillsdale Drive
Charlottesville, Virginia 22901
434-817-5248
JABAIC@jabacares.org
https://www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling