Care Conversations that Matter with Hospice of the Piedmont and JABA
Care Conversations that Matter with Hospice of the Piedmont and JABA
Learn what palliative medicine is and how it can support you, your patients, and/or your family.
Join members of Hospice of the Piedmont’s Palliative Medicine Team to learn how palliative medicine can provide an extra layer of support. Discover how it helps individuals and families focus on care goals, symptom management, and quality of life while navigating healthcare decisions.
Attendees will also learn about an upcoming Palliative Medicine Clinic on December 2 at JABA and how to access these supportive services.
JABA
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
JABA
434-817-5222
info@jabacares.org
JABA
674 Hillsdale DriveCharlottesville, Virginia 22901
434-817-5248
JABAIC@jabacares.org