Enjoy a special tradition at Grand Caverns! Caroling in the Caverns will be taking place on two separate evenings. This one, 12/4/2026, will take place with Spotswood High School Choir! Choose between three tour times and enjoy a 50 minute tour and concert deep inside the Grand Caverns.

Very limited seats for each tour/concert (75 capacity) so act fast and make your reservation here or call us at 540-249-5705. If you haven't been here before please remember that children 12 years and under are eligible for a free ticket WITH the donation of school supplies. Please use the correct ticket options when making your reservation, and don't forget to bring your school supply donation with you on the day of the tour.