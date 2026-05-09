Celebrating God's Gifts: A Spring Concert

This FREE concert at Richmond's First Baptist Church features the music of Elaine Hagenberg, Brandon Boyd, Kyle Pederson, G. F. Handel, Dan Forrest, Will Todd, Rollo Dilworth, and more. Presented by RFBC's Adult Choir, the One Accord Ensemble, Youth Choir, and Chamber Orchestra, this will be an amazing evening of music you don't want to miss. (Childcare is available.)