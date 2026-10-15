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Charlottesville Ballet's Sensory-Friendly "Nutcracker Sweets"

Charlottesville Ballet's Sensory-Friendly "Nutcracker Sweets"

Step into a world of holiday wonder with Charlottesville Ballet's Nutcracker Sweets presented by Blue Ridge Bank, a sensory-friendly performance designed to be welcoming and enjoyable for everyBODY. Since 2017, Charlottesville Ballet has proudly presented sensory-friendly productions, creating inclusive arts experiences for audiences of all ages and abilities. This special 45-minute adaptation of The Nutcracker offers a festive and accessible introduction to the beloved holiday classic.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center
20-45
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Charlottesville Ballet
434.973.2555
tickets@charlottesvilleballet.org
https://www.charlottesvilleballet.org

Artist Group Info

bcopeland@charlottesvilleballet.org
Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center
1400 Melbourne Road
Charlottesville, Virginia 22901