Charlottesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

Join Charlottesville Ballet for The Nutcracker, presented by Blue Ridge Bank, on December 5 & 6 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center. This 90-minute holiday classic features professional dancers alongside local performers as Clara travels through the Land of Snowflakes to the Land of Sweets, filled with vibrant characters and enchanting moments that bring the story to life.

After select performances, children ages 3-10 can take part in "Class with Clara," stepping on stage for a short ballet class and a photo opportunity with Clara and her friends.

