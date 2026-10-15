Charlottesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Charlottesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Join Charlottesville Ballet for The Nutcracker, presented by Blue Ridge Bank, on December 5 & 6 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center. This 90-minute holiday classic features professional dancers alongside local performers as Clara travels through the Land of Snowflakes to the Land of Sweets, filled with vibrant characters and enchanting moments that bring the story to life.
After select performances, children ages 3-10 can take part in "Class with Clara," stepping on stage for a short ballet class and a photo opportunity with Clara and her friends.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center
18-75
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Charlottesville Ballet
434.973.2555
tickets@charlottesvilleballet.org
Artist Group Info
Charlottesville Ballet
boxoffice@charlottesvilleballet.org
Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center
1400 Melbourne RoadCharlottesville, Virginia 22901