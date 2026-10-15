Charlottesville Ballet's "The Nutcracker" with Charlottesville Symphony

Experience the magic of Charlottesville Ballet's The Nutcracker presented by Blue Ridge Bank at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center on December 12 & 13! This 90-minute holiday classic brings together professional dancers and local performers as Clara and the Nutcracker lead audiences on a whimsical journey through swirling snowflakes, dancing treats, and the sparkling Land of Sweets.

These special performances feature live orchestral accompaniment conducted by Benjamin Rous with musicians from the Charlottesville Symphony and Mosaic Children’s Choir, creating a rich and unforgettable musical experience.

After select performances, children ages 3–10 are invited to join "Class with Clara," an enchanting onstage experience featuring dancing, visits with beloved Nutcracker characters, and a special keepsake to take home.