Chocolate Making Demo

Join the VMHC on a journey through history and discover the ways in which chocolate was prepared and enjoyed in 18th-century Virginia.

Guests will have the opportunity to observe chocolate being made using reproduction cooking tools and equipment appropriate to the 18th century. Sample American Heritage Chocolate and purchase some to take home or enjoy a hot chocolate in Commonwealth Cafe!

Program Notes:

This event is free. No registration is required. All ages welcome!

Demonstrations run continuously every Saturday in December between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, so drop in any time!