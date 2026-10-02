Our Fall Waterways Cleanup is part of the Virginia Waterways Cleanups. The Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup supports the efforts of Clean Virginia Waterways and the Virginia Waterways Cleanups. These annual fall events encourage residents to clean up litter that might otherwise find its way into our rivers and beaches.

Individuals, families, civic organizations, businesses, and other groups in the Roanoke Valley are invited to make a difference by picking up litter during Clean Valley Council's Fall Waterways Cleanup kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants may pick up litter on land or along or in the rivers, creeks, and streams in their neighborhoods or public locations in the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the Town of Vinton, and the counties of Roanoke and Botetourt.

The valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and cares for the beautiful community we share. Pick your spot, pick your team, pick a date in October, and register. All volunteers are given FREE trash bags, trash grabbers, gloves, and safety vests (as requested).

Help us keep litter out of our waterways! Register HERE https://www.cleanvalley.org/fall-waterway-cleanup