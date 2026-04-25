Coffee Talk: A Beautifully Broken Virginia, A VMFA Presentation with John Plashal

Join photographer John Plashal of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to experience a unique photographic journey through the beautifully decaying rural places within our state with which so many Virginians have become fascinated. Mr. Plashal has commemorated these abandoned gems by capturing their beauty and delivering them to you in a presentation full of powerful imagery and emotional stories. Experience the “unseen” side of Virginia with all of the houses, churches, schools, asylums, diners, and secret societies that have been “frozen in time” and now documented and photographed in Mr. Plashal’s coffee table book titled “A Beautifully Broken Virginia.” This talk is sure to satisfy your curiosities and captivate your imagination with exploration tips and photography advice. ” Appreciate them now . . . for soon they will be gone . . . but still, they stand . . . beautiful . . . but broken.”