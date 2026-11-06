Come Sing with Us

The Amherst Community Chorus is back in action for their winter season! Sunday rehearsals at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA from 4 pm to 5:15 pm, November 22, December 6 & December 20 in preparation for the Annual Holiday Sing-Along, Sunday, December 27, at 4 pm.

All rehearsals take place in the Main Hall and will be lead by both Sandra Kirk-Rodgers, conducting selections from Handel's "Messiah," and Melanie Coleman, conducting "Jesus, What a Wonderful Child."

More info: Brooke at amherstchorus@gmail.com, Second Stage office at 434-941-0997 or https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

