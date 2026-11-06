Come Sing with Us
Come Sing with Us
The Amherst Community Chorus is back in action for their winter season! Sunday rehearsals at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA from 4 pm to 5:15 pm, November 22, December 6 & December 20 in preparation for the Annual Holiday Sing-Along, Sunday, December 27, at 4 pm.
All rehearsals take place in the Main Hall and will be lead by both Sandra Kirk-Rodgers, conducting selections from Handel's "Messiah," and Melanie Coleman, conducting "Jesus, What a Wonderful Child."
More info: Brooke at amherstchorus@gmail.com, Second Stage office at 434-941-0997 or https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Second Stage
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second StreetAmherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com