Created Equal Film Series: The Native Shore

The Native Shore weaves together the voices of contemporary tribal leaders, archaeologists and historians with original Native artwork and the region’s extraordinary natural landscape to reexamine the American origin story. Despite centuries of colonization, the people who had already inhabited this region for thousands of years before Jamestown endure, and the film explores their ongoing efforts to reclaim ancestral lands, restore traditional ways, and strengthen their connection to the Chesapeake today.

The Native Shore is screened as part of the Created Equal Film Series in honor of Grady W. Powell and in partnership with The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.

This event is free, but registration is required.