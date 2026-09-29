Dolls, Dress-Up & Style - A Breakfast Exploring Dolls, Fashion, & Self-Expression

Join the VMHC for a special family-friendly breakfast exploring the connections between dolls, fashion, and self-expression! Enjoy a delicious pink-themed breakfast before hearing from doll artist Priyah Bhagat about how clothing, personal style, and dressing-up can become ways to express identity and individuality. After the presentation, children and families will take part in a hands-on doll-making and fashion activity, where they can create and style their own doll before heading into *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon* to explore the exhibition. This family-friendly program is part of the VMHC’s monthly breakfast series in celebration of *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon*, offering families opportunities to enjoy a meal, meet special guests, and get creative! This program is recommended for children 7+ and a parent/guardian. **Ticket Release Schedule:** Member Exclusive Pre-sale - November 1-8 General Admission Sale starts November 9