Doug Tallamy speaker Event - “A Guide to Restoring Little Things That Run the World”

On November 5th, we will be hosting the second visit to Lynchburg of internationally acclaimed and best-selling author, Doug Tallamy. The first event in 2023 was so popular we decided to bring him back and this year’s topic is “A Guide to Restoring Little Things That Run the World”. Same as last time, the event will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium lobby of E.C. Glass High School where Doug will be signing books; his talk will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium. There will also be non-profits and vendors with displays and items for sale in the lobby. This event is free, open to the public and suitable for families. More information at https://greaterlynchburgarea.wildones.org/events

If you missed the 2023 event, Doug Tallamy is an American entomologist, ecologist and conservationist. He is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. His message has gained momentum all over the world and he has dedicated his life to his cause, writing books for adults and children and giving lectures in the USA and abroad. His theory is that each and every one of us has a role to play in helping nature and there are just a few simple steps that we need to take, starting with native plants.

Doug is also the co-founder of the organization, Homegrown National Park, which invites people to enter their yard in an inventory of those that include native plants. The website also serves as a valuable source of science-based information for the public. The more of us that add native plants, the more likely we can meet the challenges faced by our birds, insects and all wildlife, even ourselves. Here is a link to his website in case you’d like to add your yard or utilize their information: https://homegrownnationalpark.org/

Please feel free to post this event on your social media and share the information with your members and friends. Doug is a great speaker and people loved the event in 2023. I have attached a flyer and I also have posters and yard signs if you would like to display one.

Finally, we would like to recognize a great group of sponsors making this event possible:

GREATER LYNCHBURG WILD ONES * LYNCHBURG PARKS & RECREATION

LYNCHBURG BEE CITY USA * GREATER LYNCHBURG COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

500 Year Forest Foundation * Blue Ridge Wildflower Society

Camp Kum-Ba-Yah Nature Center * Central Virginia Master Naturalists

James River Association * Lynchburg Tree Stewards * University of Lynchburg

