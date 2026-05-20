Exotics on the Oval Night at the NASCAR Races

2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series powerd by O'Reilly Auto Parts: Va Modifieds, UCARS, Mini Stocks, 4cyl ANYCARS and Mini Cups with a pre race exotic car show THE DEAL: Adults $20 | KIDS 15 & UNDER FREE (Grandstands) sponsored by McGeorge's RV a Camping World company! but you don't have to wait until gates to enjoy practice all day from the climate controlled 118 Bar and Grill! NASCAR Regional Kids 15y and under free grandstand admission with paid adult thanks to Camping World