First Fridays – Stuart Twery & A.J. Eccles

Welcome to First Friday at the Galleries

Featuring Heritage in Watercolors by A.J. Eccles and Faces of Lynchburg by Stuart Twery

Join us on November 6 at 5:00 PM at the Academy Center of the Arts as we celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions featuring the work of A.J. Eccles and Stuart Twery. Through watercolor paintings and photographic portraits, these exhibitions explore the stories, memories, and people that shape our connection to the places we call home. From preserving family traditions to capturing the diverse faces of Lynchburg, both artists offer meaningful reflections on heritage, identity, and community.

About the Exhibitions

“Heritage in Watercolors”By A.J. Eccles

In Heritage in Watercolors, A.J. Eccles uses watercolor to preserve family histories, traditions, and meaningful memories. Inspired by her family’s roots in the Outer Banks, her work reflects connections to coastal landscapes, loved ones, and the traditions passed down through generations.

Through stories of family, travel, local history, and the beauty of nature, Eccles brings meaningful moments to life on paper. Each painting serves as a tribute to the past and present, preserving memories and heritage for future generations.

“Faces of Lynchburg” By Stuart Twery

In Faces of Lynchburg, Stuart Twery presents a photographic portrait of his hometown through the people who call it home. Over two years, he photographed nearly 300 people across 20 portrait sessions, creating an inclusive collection that reflects the diversity of the Lynchburg community.

Rather than defining what Lynchburg looks like, Twery invited residents to represent themselves and contribute to a collective portrait of the city. The fifteen portraits featured in this exhibition offer a glimpse into the larger project, exploring how photographs can preserve the stories of people, families, and communities over time.

Event Details

First Friday begins at 5:00 PM on November 6 at the Academy Center of the Arts. Guests are invited to explore both exhibitions and discover the distinctive perspectives of A.J. Eccles and Stuart Twery. Through watercolor and photography, these exhibitions celebrate the personal stories, shared histories, and community connections that make Lynchburg and the surrounding region unique.

Artist Talk

Continue the conversation during a special Artist Talk on Saturday, November 7 at 1:00 PM at the Patricia Harrington Gallery. Guests are invited to hear from A.J. Eccles and Stuart Twery as they share more about their creative processes, inspirations, and the stories behind their featured exhibitions.

This is an opportunity to learn more about Heritage in Watercolors and Faces of Lynchburg while gaining a deeper understanding of how art can preserve memories, document communities, and connect generations.