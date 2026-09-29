FREE TOY STORY MOVIE 5

FREE “TOY STORY 5” AT THE BUCHANAN PARK OCTOBER 10

The Buchanan Lions Club will present “Toy Story 5” free to the public on October 10, Saturday at dusk (7:30pm, note new time) at the Buchanan Community Park. With renovations at the historic Buchanan Theater now underway, the Lions will show G-Rated movies numerous times over the next year. This will be our last one until winter is over, weather permitting, we’ll start again in March.

With funding help from the Buchanan Library, The Buchanan Lions, The Friends of the Buchanan Library and the Town Improvement Society, the Lions will present the movies along with the coordinated help of the BOCO Parks and Recreation who is supplying the projector and screen, and the Buchanan Theater, with whose popcorn popper is used. Please support these fine organizations as they will supply your popcorn, sodas and homemade baked goodies. Also, The Town Improvement Society will be selling a hot dog, chips, and a soda for $5.00.

We suggest you bring folding chairs, a blanket and bug spray. Please turn off all cell phones. Parking is free across the street. Please arrive early for best seats. (Weather permitting.)

Submitted by Tim Heinlein

