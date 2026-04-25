Friday MountainTop Masterworks IV: Season Finale – Celebration & Dance

In a Wintergreen first, three conductors will grace the stage for the MountainTop Masterworks Season Finale. Nicoletta Moss will conduct world premiere celebratory work by Wintergreen Music Composer in Residence Jorge Sosa. Celebrated pianist, conductor, and artistic leader Awadagin Pratt will lead Beethoven’s third piano concerto from his seat on the piano bench! Finally, Artistic Director Erin Freeman will take the podium for Rachmaninoff’s exhilarating, feisty, and lush Symphonic Dances. All with our incredible wine selection, our joyful and vibrant community, our top notch artists, and our signature Blue Ridge view.