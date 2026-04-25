Friday MountainTop Masterworks IV: Season Finale – Celebration & Dance
Friday MountainTop Masterworks IV: Season Finale – Celebration & Dance
In a Wintergreen first, three conductors will grace the stage for the MountainTop Masterworks Season Finale. Nicoletta Moss will conduct world premiere celebratory work by Wintergreen Music Composer in Residence Jorge Sosa. Celebrated pianist, conductor, and artistic leader Awadagin Pratt will lead Beethoven’s third piano concerto from his seat on the piano bench! Finally, Artistic Director Erin Freeman will take the podium for Rachmaninoff’s exhilarating, feisty, and lush Symphonic Dances. All with our incredible wine selection, our joyful and vibrant community, our top notch artists, and our signature Blue Ridge view.
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
$52
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org