Friendship Circle's 6th Annual Walk N Roll & Friendship Fair
Friendship Circle's 6th Annual Walk N Roll & Friendship Fair
Join Friendship Circle of Virginia for our 6th Annual Walk N Roll, where you can walk, run, or roll for friendship and inclusion on our 1 mile loop around Swan Lake at Byrd Park.
This is a free event for the whole family!
Come for the walk and stay for the Friendship Fair with inflatables, face painting, games, magician & juggler -Jonathan Austin, live music from School of Rock, Kona Ice, henna, cotton candy, balloon artists, giant bubbles, and more!
FREE swag bag for the first 200 registrants (limit of 2 per family)
Swan Lake in Byrd Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friendship Circle of Virginia
8047402000
info@friendshipcircleva.org
Artist Group Info
suzannemcehatton@gmail.com
Swan Lake in Byrd Park
1100 Hampton St.Richmond, Virginia 23220