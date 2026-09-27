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Friendship Circle's 6th Annual Walk N Roll & Friendship Fair

Friendship Circle's 6th Annual Walk N Roll & Friendship Fair

Join Friendship Circle of Virginia for our 6th Annual Walk N Roll, where you can walk, run, or roll for friendship and inclusion on our 1 mile loop around Swan Lake at Byrd Park.

This is a free event for the whole family!

Come for the walk and stay for the Friendship Fair with inflatables, face painting, games, magician & juggler -Jonathan Austin, live music from School of Rock, Kona Ice, henna, cotton candy, balloon artists, giant bubbles, and more!

FREE swag bag for the first 200 registrants (limit of 2 per family)

Swan Lake in Byrd Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friendship Circle of Virginia
8047402000
info@friendshipcircleva.org
friendshipcircleva.org

Artist Group Info

suzannemcehatton@gmail.com
Swan Lake in Byrd Park
1100 Hampton St.
Richmond, Virginia 23220