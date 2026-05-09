Garden Basics: Attracting Birds to Your Garden

At 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, the Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Attracting Birds to Your Garden,” a free Garden Basics class. The class is open to all and will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave. in Charlottesville. Participants will learn how a mixture of native trees, shrubs and perennials in the garden can provide birds with year-round food, winter shelter and nesting areas. They will also discover how water features in the yard, especially moving water, act as magnets for birds. Space is limited. To register for the class, visit https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. Registration closes at 5 p.m. May 15 or when the class is full.