Garden Basics: Is that a good bug or a bad bug on my vegetable plants?

Join us on Saturday, November 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., as we welcome the Piedmont Master Gardeners for the FREE program about garden insect identification and pest control. We’ll dive into the latest integrated pest management (IPM) process to learn practical approaches to controlling pests while promoting ecological balance and sustainability. We will give attendees the opportunity to practice pest management steps they can use in their own gardens.

Space is limited. Please register to reserve a place in the class. Registration closes at 5 p.m. November 20 or when the class is full.