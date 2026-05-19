Garden Party Fundraiser & Silent Auction to Benefit the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
Garden Party Fundraiser & Silent Auction to Benefit the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
Annual Fundraiser & Silent Auction to celebrate PLANTING PEACE & GROWING HOPE in our community. Enjoy refreshments, live music, and brief remarks under the marquee, surrounded by the beauty of the Hahn Horticulture Garden. Support the important mission of the Women's Resource Center, which works throughout the New River Valley to create a community free of domestic and sexual violence.
Garden Party Fundraiser to Benefit the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
540-639-9592
Garden Party Fundraiser to Benefit the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
Hahn Horticuklture Garden, 200 Garden Lane, Virginia Tech CampusBlacksburg, Virginia 24061
540-639-9592