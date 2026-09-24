FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EVENT AT A GLANCE

What: Free author talk and book signing, The Last Window

When: Monday, October 12, 4:00 p.m.

Where: Accordia Natural Wine Bar & Eatery, 114 E. Beverley St., Staunton

Hosted and sponsored by: Words Matter and Accordia

Organized by: Terah Cox, Words Matter

Admission: Free and open to the public

Interviews: Available before the event by phone, video, or in person

Goshen Author Jo Massanari to Discuss AI, Data Centers, and Community Resilience at October 12 Staunton Event

STAUNTON, Va. — Goshen author Jo Massanari will discuss artificial intelligence, data-center expansion, local resources, and community resilience at a free talk and book signing on Monday, October 12, at 4:00 p.m. at Accordia Natural Wine Bar & Eatery.

Her book, The Last Window: A Conversation Between a Human and an AI About the Future of Humanity, is an unedited conversation with an AI, organized into 16 chapters. It explores AI and the workplace, the concentration of wealth and power, data centers and their demands on water, land, and energy, and the resilience of small communities.

The talk will focus on local questions:

• What does data-center expansion mean for rural land, water, and electricity?

• What should residents know before large projects reshape their communities?

• How can communities keep a say in decisions that affect them?

The event comes as national debate grows over whether AI development is outpacing safeguards and human oversight. Massanari brings that debate home to the Shenandoah Valley.

"A trajectory is not a destiny. Maps do not make choices. People do," Massanari writes in the book's afterword.

"This gathering is for people who want to understand what is being built, ask hard questions, and take part in shaping the future of the places we call home," she said.

Signed copies will be available at the event and at Words Matter, 110 E. Beverley St.

Media contact: Terah Cox, Words Matter — WordsMatterGifts@gmail.com

Author: Jo Massanari — www.thelastwindow.com

Book orders: Words Matter book page

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