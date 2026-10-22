Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND
Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND
Join us at The Floyd Country Store for a Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class focusing on BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND! This class will meet weekly for four weeks on Wednesdays starting at 6:30 pm.
These classes are designed for adults who are just beginning their musical journey, with a focus on fiddle tunes, basic skills, and playing in a “jam” setting with others. Guitar, banjo, and mandolin welcome at beginner/intermediate levels.
Ages 14 and up!
CLASS DATES:
November 11
November 18
NO CLASS ON NOVEMBER 25TH
December 2
December 9
Note that we will NOT have class on the week of Thanksgiving!
PRICING:
$100 for all 4 classes, or $30 to drop-in on a single class date.
To register, click the link below and select the “Building a Bluegrass Band” class. Then select the pricing option related to your enrollment: “all four sessions,” or a “single class”. For a single class, please email us and tell us which date you plan to attend!
A minimum of 3 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!
https://handmademusicschool.opus1.io/w/handmade-from-scratch-adult-classes
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:45 PM