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Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND

Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class – BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND

Join us at The Floyd Country Store for a Handmade From Scratch Adult Beginner Class focusing on BUILDING A BLUEGRASS BAND! This class will meet weekly for four weeks on Wednesdays starting at 6:30 pm.

These classes are designed for adults who are just beginning their musical journey, with a focus on fiddle tunes, basic skills, and playing in a “jam” setting with others. Guitar, banjo, and mandolin welcome at beginner/intermediate levels.

Ages 14 and up!

CLASS DATES:

November 11

November 18

NO CLASS ON NOVEMBER 25TH

December 2

December 9

Note that we will NOT have class on the week of Thanksgiving!

PRICING:

$100 for all 4 classes, or $30 to drop-in on a single class date.

To register, click the link below and select the “Building a Bluegrass Band” class. Then select the pricing option related to your enrollment: “all four sessions,” or a “single class”. For a single class, please email us and tell us which date you plan to attend!

A minimum of 3 participants is required, so we encourage you to sign up in advance!

https://handmademusicschool.opus1.io/w/handmade-from-scratch-adult-classes

The Floyd Country Store
$100
Every week through Dec 09, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Handmade Music School
(540) 745-2110
info@handmademusicschool.org
https://handmademusicschool.org/

Artist Group Info

elsahowell12@gmail.com
The Floyd Country Store
206 South Locust Street
Floyd, Virginia 24091
5407454563
sue@floydcountrystore.com
https://www.floydcountrystore.com